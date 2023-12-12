FirstService Residential Names Steve Dunmore President of New York

"Steve's exceptional track record for success in multi-location service industries positions him well to elevate our New York operations to new heights," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. Post this

"FirstService Residential has established itself as an undisputed leader in the property management industry, with a steadfast commitment to service excellence and innovation," shared Dunmore. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented group of professionals to build on the company's strong presence in New York and drive the next chapter of growth and success."

Dunmore joins FirstService Residential from Sodexo, where he most recently served as CEO of Schools, North America, managing a network of 17,000 employees. He has over two decades of executive leadership experience across the facilities management, food services, and automotive sectors.

"Steve's exceptional track record for success in multi-location service industries positions him well to elevate our New York operations to new heights," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "His bold vision for driving excellence through engaged property teams and customer-centric service models makes him the perfect fit to spearhead the next chapter of market growth. Under Steve's guidance, we will supercharge our efforts to revolutionize residential living and further our reputation as the premier property management provider in New York."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve

residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients. Learn more about FirstService Residential at http://www.fsresidential.com.

