FirstService Residential New York Named 2023 Organization of the Year by SiteCompli

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading manager of residential properties in New York, has been named Organization of the Year by SiteCompli, a designation that acknowledges pioneers in property management who set the bar for multifamily housing compliance and operations.
Stephanie Cardello, vice president of compliance at FirstService Residential, was joined by her team to accept the award at SiteCompli's 2023 RealFocus Conference in Manhattan. Cardello has led the department for more than a decade and is a driving force behind the implementation of robust automation software that helps FirstService-managed properties satisfy all compliance deadlines and inspection cycles.
In addition to workflow automation, the compliance team maintains a robust internal education program that helps FirstService property managers stay on top of New York's expanding web of local laws and regulations.
"Automation is no longer the future – it's the only way property managers can keep up with dozens of annual inspections, filings, and resident notices required by New York City housing agencies," said Cardello. "Our foresight and innovation have resulted in fewer violations and fines, and heightened confidence among our clients that FirstService can effectively manage their buildings."
"The level of innovation at FirstService Residential is rare for a property management company," said Seth Dotterer, CEO of SiteCompli. "In the ever-evolving compliance landscape, the company consistently sets new benchmarks in its efforts to help boards and building owners navigate the expanding array of annual compliance requirements for multifamily buildings."
With more than 1,000 clients across 1.8 billion square feet of real estate, SiteCompli provides best-in-class technology that automates time-consuming administrative tasks for property management and compliance professionals. This includes InCheck, an online platform that tracks the status of building inspections, permit expiry, and violations issued by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), Department of Buildings (DOB), Fire Department of New York (FDNY), and other regulatory agencies.
"With the support of InCheck and our dedicated compliance team, our property managers can devote more of their attention to managing the day-to-day operations at their buildings, and less time focused on administrative tasks," said Cardello. "We are grateful that SiteCompli has recognized our efforts to simplify operations for our property managers and our clients."
