FirstService Residential New York Names Joseph Aurilia Vice President Of Client Accounting

"Joe has an exceptional record of enhancing business performance and delivering transformational results for large, complex organizations. His wealth of experience will greatly contribute to our continued growth and success." - Stephen Dunmore, president of FirstService Residential New York Post this

Prior to joining FirstService, Aurilia served as senior vice president of financial operations at Sompo International, a global provider of property, casualty, and specialty insurance. His experience spans more than four decades and includes positions as corporate controller and chief financial officer. Aurilia, who is a CPA, earned an MBA from St. John's University and a B.S. in accounting from Manhattan College.

"Client excellence is a core component of leadership, and the FirstService executive team is laser-focused on delivering excellence across the New York portfolio," said Aurilia. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented group of professionals who have nurtured the company to be the region's leading management company."

