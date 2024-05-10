FirstService Residential New York Names Joseph Aurilia Vice President Of Client Accounting

Aurilia will be instrumental in accelerating revenue growth, process improvement, and innovation.
NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, has appointed Joseph Aurilia as Vice President of Client Accounting. In this role, Aurilia will have executive oversight of client accounting, including management, reporting, and innovation. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening the company's financial operations, driving operational efficiencies, and elevating its client service offerings.
"Joe has an exceptional record of enhancing business performance and delivering transformational results for large, complex organizations," said Stephen Dunmore, president of FirstService Residential New York. "His collaborative leadership style and wealth of experience in financial operations, team leadership, technological innovation, and strategic planning will greatly contribute to our continued growth and success."
Prior to joining FirstService, Aurilia served as senior vice president of financial operations at Sompo International, a global provider of property, casualty, and specialty insurance. His experience spans more than four decades and includes positions as corporate controller and chief financial officer. Aurilia, who is a CPA, earned an MBA from St. John's University and a B.S. in accounting from Manhattan College.
"Client excellence is a core component of leadership, and the FirstService executive team is laser-focused on delivering excellence across the New York portfolio," said Aurilia. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented group of professionals who have nurtured the company to be the region's leading management company."
