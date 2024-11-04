FirstService Residential Opens State-of-the-Art South Region Headquarters

"Our newly designed, state-of-the-art facility is built to support our ongoing growth while fostering an open, collaborative environment that empowers our team. We remain deeply committed to the South Florida community," said Robert G. Smith, president. Post this

The new South Region Headquarters serves HOA and condo communities across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama, and can accommodate approximately 400 associates in Community Solutions, Client Accounting, Corporate Finance, Business Development, Human Resources, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, Strategic Projects, Legal, and more.

Centrally located right off I-595, the 65,340-square-foot facility was built to enhance the associates' experiences by providing a modern, comfortable, and secure workspace. It features various amenities, such as electric vehicle (EV) charging, grab-and-go food service, a mothers' room, conference rooms, cafes, dry-cleaning services, and more.

FirstService Residential has designed its headquarters to meet the standards of the WELL certification. The space prioritizes natural light and ergonomic features, with fully adjustable desks, monitors, and chairs to promote comfort and health.

Combining exceptional amenities with a focus on employee well-being, this new headquarters exemplifies FirstService Residential's core values and commitment to fostering an innovative, supportive, and collaborative workplace.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

