FirstService Residential Partners with Brandywine Valley Properties, Growing Presence in Delaware and Pennsylvania

"We are committed to collaborating with BVP to deliver unparalleled service to their boards and residents," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are eager to leverage our extensive resources and combined expertise to enhance residents' experiences." Post this

Established in 1988, Brandywine Valley Properties manages associations throughout Delaware and Pennsylvania. Owner and company president David Sibert will remain with FirstService Residential in a leadership role as an integral part of day-to-day operations.

"We are delighted to join the FirstService family," said Sibert. "This truly is the merging of two industry leaders to leverage the benefits of our local market expertise with the considerable resources, tools, experience, and purchasing power of FirstService Residential."

~http://www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://fsresidential.com/new-jersey/

SOURCE FirstService Residential