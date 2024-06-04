FirstService Residential Partners with Paradise Palms Resort to Elevate Offerings

"We are delighted that FirstService Residential has been able to lend their expertise to the launch of this unique retail space. This enhanced offering expands the range of amenities we can offer to our guests while generating additional income for the HOA," said Alan High, board president. Post this

FirstService Residential provides management services to Paradise Palms Resort and is overseeing the redesign of the space on behalf of the board of directors. Once completed, the Paradise Palms market will offer a full range of hot and iced coffee products, beverages, snacks, and Hershey's Ice Cream. A seating area will provide customers with a place to relax during their visit. The remodeled market will also offer a full range of licensed theme park merchandise, as well as custom property logo cups, mugs and hats.

Robert Baldwin, food and beverage director at FirstService Residential, said the company is eager to get started. "The timing of this upgrade is perfect to deliver exceptional offerings from premium brands to residents and visitors alike for the summer," Baldwin said. "We're confident we can help the board deliver on its vision for an expanded retail space with food and beverage options that will delight everyone."

Alan High, the Paradise Palms board president, added, "We are delighted that FirstService Residential has been able to lend their expertise to the launch of this unique retail space. This enhanced offering expands the range of amenities we can offer to our guests while generating additional income for the HOA. Clearly a win-win outcome."

FirstService Residential focuses on best-in-class lifestyle solutions to meet the expectations of every type of resident. Creative food and beverage concepts provide a unique resident and guest experience, as well as a source of revenue that the association can invest back into the community.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954-378-1092, [email protected], www.LifeSimplified.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential