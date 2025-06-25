FirstService Residential Plants a Flag in Pittsburgh and Welcomes Gateway Towers Condominium Association

"We've hit the ground running with the board and residents," said Arthur Bartikofsky, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "The board was looking for a partner with deep industry expertise and a collaborative mindset to manage the community effectively into the future." Post this

At 27 floors, Gateway Towers is the tallest building in the Gateway Center complex. When built, it was a milestone in the Pittsburgh Renaissance as it was the city's largest and most luxurious apartment building. It features impressive views of the Allegheny River, PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium, Ft. Duquesne Bridge, and Sister Bridges. Gateway Towers' impressive amenities include 24/7 concierge, indoor parking, a bike room, a fitness center, a social room, an outdoor patio, and a beautifully appointed lobby.

"We've hit the ground running and are fully engaged with the board and residents," said Arthur Bartikofsky, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "The board was looking for a partner with deep industry expertise and a collaborative mindset to manage the community effectively into the future."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

