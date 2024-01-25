FirstService Residential promotes Anthony Mazza and Holly Maddalena

"The promotions of Anthony and Holly are a testament to FirstService Residential's commitment to professional growth within our organization," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. Post this

Anthony began his career with FirstService Residential as a community manager in 2010 and subsequently served as district manager, regional director, vice president, and senior vice president. He has been instrumental in growing the Orange County portfolio team and has a proven track record of client and associate retention.

Holly Maddalena was promoted to senior vice president, community management. She is now responsible for daily operations of the Orange County market, including growth, business development, and associate retention.

Holly has been with the organization for over 11 years and has served in several roles, including general manager at Great Park Neighborhoods Community Association, an award-winning development in Irvine. Most recently, she served as vice president of community management where she oversaw a team of community operators. She was instrumental in the growth and development of the assistant community manager team and the galvanizing of the California training team.

"The promotions of Anthony and Holly are a testament to FirstService Residential's commitment to professional growth within our organization," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. "Both of these leaders have demonstrated their commitment to exemplifying our core values, earning them continued growth and success at FirstService Residential."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

