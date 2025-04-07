FirstService Residential Recognized as One of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Canada

"As an organization, we are dedicated to creating the best work environment for our Canadian associates to thrive." – David Diestel, chief executive officer Post this

This study provides a comprehensive snapshot of the company's organizational culture, drawing on feedback and sentiment of over 640,000 employees in Canada. It's a reflection of the employee experience, highlighting the company's commitment to building a workplace that values trust, respect, and opportunity.

"This recognition holds great significance for me since our company was established in Toronto and it's where I started my career at FirstService," said David Diestel, CEO. "As an organization, we are dedicated to creating the best work environment for our Canadian associates to thrive. They are the local neighborhood experts serving the communities we manage every day. Their engagement and wellbeing mean superior service to our clients."

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. Best Workplaces™ is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there's only one way for a company to make this list: its employees must put it there. The results are published in The Globe and Mail's Report on Business section on April 4, 2025.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Lillian Guerrero, FirstService Residential, 3059516817, [email protected], fsresidential.com

