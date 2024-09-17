FirstService Residential Recognized for Excellence in Work Wellbeing by Indeed

"We believe exceptional support to our communities starts by taking care of each other. That's why we are focused on cultivating and empowering a service-first community." – David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential Post this

"We believe exceptional support to our communities starts by taking care of each other. That's why we are focused on cultivating and empowering a service-first community," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "Our people are the foundation of our success and the reason why thousands of association board members, building owners, and developers trust us to manage their properties. This achievement underscores our commitment to service excellence and the wellbeing of our associates across North America."

Work wellbeing, or how employees feel at work, is a critical factor for job seekers and plays a signiﬁcant role for employers hoping to attract, hire, and retain top talent. The Work Wellbeing Score measures key wellbeing outcomes – happiness, stress, satisfaction, and purpose – plus additional insights to help explain what drives these outcomes.

The companies on the Indeed Work Wellbeing 100 were determined based on employee feedback shared by U.S. employees on Indeed across the four key wellbeing indicators between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. To qualify, companies in the U.S. must be a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ or NYSE and have received at least 100 responses for work wellbeing indicators in this timeframe.

"The employers on Indeed's Work Wellbeing 100 list are setting an example and leading the way in creating thriving work environments," said LaFawn Davis, Indeed's Chief People and Sustainability Oﬃcer. "While work wellbeing has faced challenges in recent years, it's more important than ever for companies to create environments where employees can truly thrive. By prioritizing work wellbeing, companies cultivate a more resilient, effective, and happier workforce which ultimately drives business growth."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Indeed

More people ﬁnd jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, March 2024) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Almost 3.5 million employers use Indeed to ﬁnd and hire new employees. More than 350 million unique visitors use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies and more. Indeed is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work.

