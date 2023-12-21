FirstService Residential Recognized with 2023 CAI-CVC Chapter Award

"This award is a testament to the alignment between our associates and CAI," said Mark Bailey, svp, FirstService Residential. "The chapter works hard to provide education, networking, resources, and advocacy for community associations and the professionals and volunteers who serve them." Post this

The award was announced at the chapter's annual awards luncheon on November 9, 2023, at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia.

"This award is a testament to the alignment between our associates and the Central Virginia chapter of CAI," said Mark Bailey, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "The chapter works hard to provide education, networking, resources, and advocacy for community associations and the professionals and volunteers who serve them."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

