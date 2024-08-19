FirstService Residential Releases First BENCHMARK Guide on High-Rise Operating Costs and Budgeting

"FirstService Residential's extensive portfolio of high-rise properties has provided us with deep insights into the operating costs and budget challenges communities face, and comparable data to share with developers and the industry." — David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential Post this

"Board members are everyday heroes performing a balancing act in the communities they serve. In their budgeting process, that means delivering on service expectations while managing costs. Our goal is to simplify community living by providing information to help association leaders optimize their budgets with confidence and assist them in communication with their residents," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "FirstService Residential's extensive portfolio of high-rise properties has provided us with deep insights into the operating costs and budget challenges communities face, and comparable data to share with developers and the industry."

Key findings from 2024 budgets include:

In the U.S. and Canada , high-rise communities incurred budget increases between 3% and 20%, driven by soaring insurance premiums, rising utility costs, surging labor expenses, and the need for higher reserve contributions.

, high-rise communities incurred budget increases between 3% and 20%, driven by soaring insurance premiums, rising utility costs, surging labor expenses, and the need for higher reserve contributions. Insurance premiums consume a large portion of budgets, amounting to 24% of budgets in Tampa and 21% in Miami . This trend is also notable in Las Vegas at 17% and Vancouver at 18%, indicating a broader pattern of market tightening and climate-related risk.

and 21% in . This trend is also notable in at 17% and at 18%, indicating a broader pattern of market tightening and climate-related risk. Utility costs are the highest in major cities, with the greatest share of budget in cold-weather climates such as Toronto at 25%, New York City at 19%; Boston at 17%, Vancouver at 18%, but also Las Vegas at 15%.

at 25%, at 19%; at 17%, at 18%, but also at 15%. Two trends are shaping reserve contributions in high-rises: One is new legislation in the wake of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida in 2021, with reserve contributions as a share of annual budget in New Jersey's Gold Coast at 18% and in Miami-Dade County at 9% – a figure expected to increase in 2025 when the new law goes into effect. The other trend points to board members proactively increasing contributions with a heightened awareness of best practices — even in markets unaffected by new regulations. That was observed in DC Metro, with 32% of budgets allocated to reserves; 33% in Los Angeles , San Diego , and San Francisco ; and 26% in Toronto . In these markets, boards are boosting reserves with two factors in mind: the property's life cycle, anticipating higher expenses for buildings from the early 2000s-2010s over the next decade, and a forward-thinking approach to rising material and labor costs.

