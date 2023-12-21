FirstService Residential Selected to Manage Altura Bayshore Condominium

Property management leader welcomes new condo community in South Tampa
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company, has been selected to provide management and lifestyle services for Altura Bayshore Condominium, a 23-story luxury high-rise in South Tampa.
Located near Hyde Park Village, known for its many shopping and dining options, the high-rise luxury tower features awe-inspiring views of Hillsborough Bay and offers 67 residences ranging from 2,176 to 3,575 square feet. The property offers 6 penthouses measuring approximately 3,500 square feet each. All residences are equipped with private elevator foyers.
"We are excited to welcome Altura Bayshore to the FirstService family," said Jake Howse, director at FirstService Residential. "Our team is committed to providing exceptional service that meets Altura Bayshore's unique needs and preferences."
Amenities at Altura Bayshore include a sky pool, trellis-covered bar area with ample seating, flat screen TV, BBQ grills and swing chairs, spa, fire pit, cabanas, club room with gas fireplace and bar, fitness center, pickleball, and bocce courts, a half basketball court, and dog park.
"We are committed to providing our guests and residents with an unrivaled lifestyle experience at Altura Bayshore," said Landy Labadie, vice president of Community Solutions at FirstService Residential. "We aim to exceed expectations and set a new standard for luxury living at Altura Bayshore, providing our residents and guests with a truly exceptional lifestyle."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
