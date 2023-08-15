FirstService Residential Selected to Manage Arizona Biltmore Estates Village Association

Arizona Biltmore Estates Village Association selects FirstService Residential for professional management.
PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading HOA management company, was selected by Arizona Biltmore Estates Village Association (ABEVA) to provide professional management. ABEVA is the master homeowner's association for all residential properties and certain commercial properties located in the popular Biltmore area. Previously self-managed, FirstService Residential assumed management on August 1, 2023.
ABEVA consists of 17 individual residential communities comprising 1,688 homes as well as commercial properties including the world-renowned Arizona Biltmore Resort and several office complexes located along Arizona Biltmore Circle and 24th Parkway. The master association's responsibilities include landscaping, streetlight and paving maintenance for common areas located outside the various individual communities and hotel entrance and 24/7 roving patrol.
"Partnering with an association as notable as ABEVA provides an opportunity to leverage our extensive knowledge and resources to ensure it remains the community of choice in the Phoenix area," said Shane Gillaspie, president of FirstService Residential Arizona. "We look forward to working with the board to bring their vision to reality and enhance the experience of every resident."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every‥property‥and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
