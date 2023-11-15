FirstService Residential Selected to Manage Buckhead Grand Condominium

"The Buckhead Grand Condominium Association's board sought a management partner with extensive luxury high-rise condo expertise and a depth of local and national resources. Our Atlanta operations team has a proven track record of delivering exceptional service." Post this

Constructed in 2004, Buckhead Grand enjoys a prime location near restaurants, entertainment and shopping.

Residences at the 286-unit high-rise boast 9-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, granite finishes, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces.

"The Buckhead Grand Condominium Association's board sought a management partner with extensive luxury high-rise condo expertise and a depth of local and national resources," said Ashley Rader, director at FirstService Residential. "Our Atlanta operations team has a proven track record of delivering exceptional service. We look forward to delivering on our commitments for years to come."

Amenities at Buckhead Grand include a 24-hour concierge, club lounge, swimming pool with waterfall, sky bar with bartender service, wine cellar and tasting room, grilling area, guest suite, yoga room, social lounge, full-service juice bar and fitness center.

"We eagerly anticipate delivering an unmatched level of service to Buckhead Grand residents and guests," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "We aim to create an experience ensuring that their lifestyle is nothing short of exceptional."

