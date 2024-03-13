FirstService Residential Selected to Manage La Clara Condominium

"The board at La Clara sought an experienced management company capable of taking on a recently completed luxury condominium. FirstService's expertise and local relationships have made them invaluable to the building and its residents." -- Caroline Parker, president, La Clara Homeowners Association. Post this

"The board at La Clara sought an experienced management company capable of taking on a recently completed luxury condominium," said Caroline Parker, president of the La Clara Homeowners Association. "FirstService's expertise and local relationships have made them invaluable to the building and its residents."

Amenities at La Clara include 24-hour front desk reception, overnight security, resident lounge, wine tasting room, lobby coffee service, waterfront gym, yoga room, steam room and sauna, massage room, theater room, private dining room with catering kitchen, Olympic-size swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor terraces, pet grooming facilities, conference room and valet parking.

"We aim to exceed expectations for residents and guests of La Clara," said Landy Labadie, vice president of Community Solutions at FirstService Residential. "We are committed to providing them with an exceptional lifestyle experience and unparalleled hospitality."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954.378.1092, [email protected], www.LifeSimplified.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential