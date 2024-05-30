FirstService Residential Selected to Manage The Orchard in Northeast Georgia

Property management leader welcomes this private golf community in Clarkesville
ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company, has been selected to provide management services for The Orchard Property Owners Association II, a 683-unit, gated, private golf community in Clarkesville, Georgia.
Located in the beautiful foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Northeast Georgia, the community was built around its spectacular natural environment. Picturesque mountain ranges, the Chattahoochee National Forrest, and an endless variety of colorful trees form the backdrop for this peaceful 1,300-acre community. An array of meandering streams and shimmering lakes complete the community's charming ambiance. At the heart of it, The Orchard Golf & Country Club, an 18-hole championship layout designed by Dan Maples, offers enjoyment for all skill levels.
"The Board of Directors of the Orchard Property Owners Association II is super excited about our unanimous decision to join in partnership with FirstService Residential," said Board Vice President Kimble Johnakin. "With the vast professional management services offered, the board will be able to concentrate on what the board was designed to do. Having an on-site manager and Residential Connect Portal for the property owners makes our decision a no-brainer!"
"We are thrilled to welcome The Orchard Property Owners Association II, INC to FirstService Residential," says Nathan Nelson, director at FirstService Residential. "The board of directors was adamant in seeking streamlined technology and communication for its residents, along with financial backing to be able to impact property improvements."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact
Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954-378-1092, [email protected] , www.LifeSimplified.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential
Share this article