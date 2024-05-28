FirstService Residential Selected to Participate in the Empire Building Challenge Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)

"Our partnership with NYSERDA has helped us significantly reduce our portfolio emissions, bringing the goal of a net-zero New York City one step closer to fruition." – Kelly Dougherty, President of FirstService Energy Post this

"Early on, we recognized our unique position of influence as New York's largest residential management company to drive the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the adoption of renewable energy products across our client portfolio," said Kelly Dougherty, president of FirstService Energy, the dedicated energy advisory affiliate that guides FirstService-managed properties on the path to sustainability. "Our partnership with NYSERDA has helped us significantly reduce our portfolio emissions, bringing the goal of a net-zero New York City one step closer to fruition."

Doreen M. Harris, NYSERDA President and CEO said, "Lincoln Square Condominium is a leading example of how energy retrofit projects can produce modern, climate-friendly buildings to serve as industry models for high-rise decarbonization while helping to reach toward New York's nation-leading climate goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Congratulations to FirstService Residential for their outstanding project being named an Empire Building Challenge round three award winner."

NYSERDA competitively selected 27 real estate portfolio owners and their technical teams to participate in the Empire Building Challenge. Selected partners collectively oversee more than 400 million square feet of real estate in New York State, including more than 200,000 housing units. These partners have jointly committed to achieve carbon neutrality in more than 170 buildings, totaling 128 million square feet, in the next 10 to 15 years.

"We're extremely proud to participate in the Empire Building Challenge, which highlights our commitment to promoting greener, more sustainable energy consumption across our portfolio of managed buildings," said Keith Werny, president of FirstService Residential's CityLine Division. "The completed and ongoing energy projects at Lincoln Square Condominium are textbook examples of how energy retrofits and facility upgrades can significantly curb emissions and annual costs, when done right."

"Multifamily buildings like Lincoln Square Condominium have proven to be the most challenging to decarbonize, since, as occupied buildings, the disruption factor is high," said Christopher Colasanti, associate partner at JB&B. "Through the Empire Building Challenge, FirstService Residential has tackled this challenge head-on, and lessons learned from this project will serve to help the entire community. We're excited to be part of that effort."

The Lincoln Square Condominium's residential board of directors is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. To date, completed projects include:

Installation of the SmartKit AI-powered electric meter system that delivers real-time energy consumption data, heat maps, and historical data

Participation in the New York State Community Distributed Generation Program and the Con Edison Demand Response Program to reduce consumption during peak energy grid demand events

Replacement of incandescent bulbs with LED lighting throughout the building

Installation of submeters for the commercial and residential entities

Installation of variable frequency drives (VFD) on air ventilation pumps and fans to monitor and reduce unnecessary consumption



