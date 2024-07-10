FirstService Residential surpasses $30,000 goal during the month of giving

"I am thrilled to announce that our associates have raised $30,477 to support United Way's mission, surpassing our goal for the Month of Giving!" said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. Post this

In addition to raising funds and donating books to our book drive, FirstService Residential provided associates paid time off to volunteer at organizations of their choosing. Organizations and activities our associates donated their time at included:

Conta Costa Food Bank

Plant cleanup at American River Parkway

First Presbyterian Church in Santa Ana

Martha's Kitchen

United Way's Earth Day reading activity at Loma Vista Elementary in Tustin

"I am thrilled to announce that our associates have raised $30,477 to support United Way's mission, surpassing our goal for the Month of Giving! A huge thank you to our associates who donated, volunteered their time, or purchased books for our fundraiser," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. "Their generosity is what really made this month an amazing month of giving. We look forward to making an even bigger difference in our community next year."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Michael Puzycki, https://fsresidential.com/california, 9494486003, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/california

SOURCE FirstService Residential