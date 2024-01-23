FirstService Residential Texas Manages Del Webb at Union Park

A vibrant 55+ active adult community in Little Elm, Del Webb at Union Park was built by PulteGroup to fit any lifestyle.

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential Texas is pleased to announce its management partnership with Del Webb at Union Park in Little Elm, Texas. FirstService Residential proudly provides onsite staff and manages all aspects of property maintenance and daily operations for this resort-style community.

Del Webb at Union Park is a vibrant 55+ active adult community of single-story homes. With amenities like pools, walking trails, and tennis courts (just to name a few), it's the ideal place for residents who are ready to relax and start their next chapter.

PulteGroup built homes at Del Webb at Union Park with residents' hobbies in mind. Whether they regularly cook, host guests, or are trying out a whole new hobby, PulteGroup offers a floor plan for any lifestyle.

At Del Webb at Union Park, homeowners enjoy a variety of activities that suit an array of interests. Community clubs include a bunco group, golf league, book club, veterans' organization, and many others. Plus, the amenity center is a hub of activity, offering a fitness center, pickleball courts, a coffee bar, and more.

This new partnership between FirstService Residential Texas and Del Webb at Union Park marks an exciting time, especially to those looking for the freedom to enjoy rich life experiences with new friends and neighbors in an inviting, vibrant community.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

