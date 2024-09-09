FirstService Residential Texas Manages Milago Condos in Austin

"We are thrilled to partner with Milago Condominiums. Our Texas High-Rise team at FirstService Residential is committed to delivering the highest standards of service and Board guidance as their managing agent." --Susan Ward-Freeman, President - Texas Region High-Rise Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Milago Condominiums, a vibrant community that embodies the spirit of Austin. Our Texas High-Rise team at FirstService Residential is dedicated to enhancing the living experience for all residents, and we are committed to delivering the highest standards of service and Board guidance as their managing agent. This collaboration is not just about property management; it's about creating a thriving environment where residents can truly feel at home."

Milago Condos features an impressive range of amenities, including a 24/7 concierge service, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a rooftop pool complete with an outdoor cooking area, all set against the picturesque backdrop of a vibrant skyline.

Residents also enjoy the blend of urban vibrancy and serene nature, with direct access to the acclaimed Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail.

With a diverse selection of floor plans, ranging from under 750 to over 2,400 square feet, Milago Condos offers something to accommodate nearly every lifestyle and preference.

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both FirstService Residential Texas and Milago Condos, especially for those who call this modern lakeside gem home.

About FirstService Residential:

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

