FirstService Residential Texas Now Manages Preston Tower Condos HOA

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential Texas is proud to announce that it is now providing professional management services for Preston Tower Condominiums homeowners association (HOA). The dedicated associates from FirstService Residential Texas look forward to partnering with Preston Tower Condos HOA, with the shared goal of enhancing the lives of all residents.

FirstService Residential Texas provides onsite staff and manages all aspects of property maintenance and daily operations. This includes maintaining Preston Tower's state-of-the-art amenities, such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis court, and more.

Preston Tower's distinctive curved building shape has been an icon for the landscape of North Dallas since 1966. Standing at 29 stories with 350 units, this midcentury modern high rise is adjacent to Preston Hollow and Park Cities, facing The Plaza at Preston Center. The Tower's sparkling fountain and Brâncuși-style bird sculpture have become recognizable features in its pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.

This new partnership between FirstService Residential Texas and Preston Tower Condominiums HOA marks an exciting time, especially for those who call this North Dallas landmark home (or plan on making it their future residence).

