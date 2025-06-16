FirstService Residential unveils HODA®, a new digital assistant to elevate service for millions of residents across North America

"With HODA®, we are empowering property managers to navigate increasing responsibility with ease, while ensuring residents receive the responsive support they expect and deserve." - David Diestel, CEO Post this

Fully integrated with the company's robust technology platform, HODA® enables residents to get instant responses to their inquiries while still having direct access to FirstService Residential's team of experienced associates when they prefer to speak with someone. The tool helps communities operate more efficiently by automating everyday tasks and gives property managers more time to collaborate with boards and residents on more complex matters, including capital projects.

Residents can ask about account balances, service requests, amenity bookings, community documents, and more. HODA® responds in any language and is available 24/7 to all FirstService Residential-managed communities.

"What makes HODA® truly distinctive is that it's not an off-the-shelf tool—it's proprietary, purpose-built, and tightly integrated into our data ecosystem," said Jeff Hahn, Chief Information Officer of FirstService Residential. "Buying AI tools is not enough. The real power comes from combining AI capabilities with a data strategy and innovative business processes that deliver digital experiences which are cultivated, not purchased."

HODA® is part of a broader technology-driven growth strategy focused on elevating service delivery to meet the evolving needs of residential communities. By leveraging its scale, infrastructure, and operating expertise, FirstService Residential continues to execute on its vision of simplifying property management.

For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/meethoda

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Lillian Guerrero, FirstService Residential, 3059516817

