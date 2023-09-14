FirstService Residential Welcomes Atlantis Association to its Myrtle Beach Portfolio

"We are thrilled the board selected to partner with us. They sought an experienced management company that could help enhance the community and find opportunities for cost savings," said Dennis Abbott, president, FirstService Residential. Tweet this

One of the only primarily residential high-rises in the Myrtle Beach area, Atlantis is a luxury high-rise community offering its residents and guests a premier location. They enjoy a short walk to the area's many restaurants and attractions, an beautiful on-site indoor and outdoor pools.

"We are thrilled that the Atlantis board selected to partner with FirstService Residential. They sought an experienced management company that could help enhance the community and find opportunities for cost savings," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "The board is taking full advantage of our energy management division, FirstService Energy, focusing on energy efficiency and staying ahead of upcoming regulatory changes."

