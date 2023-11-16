FirstService Residential Welcomes Avalon at Carolina Forest to its SC Portfolio

South Carolina's Residential Property Management Leader Now Manages Avalon at Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to Avalon at Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
"We're thrilled to welcome Avalon at Carolina Coast to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to have been chosen to manage this impressive community and look forward to exceeding their expectations with our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service."
Avalon is a community of 738 single-family homes. The community's 11-acre community center features a junior-Olympic-sized swimming pool, a baseball/softball diamond with dugouts, a soccer field, a full-size basketball court, a regulation-size volleyball court, a fishing pond, a children's playground, a covered picnic pavilion, and more.
"We are excited that the board selected to partner with FirstService Residential," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "The board sought to find a management company with the experience and depth of resources to help enhance the community."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
