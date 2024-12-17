FirstService Residential Welcomes Bishop's Landing Community Association to its Southern Delaware Portfolio

"It has been our pleasure to hit the ground running serving the community's needs," said Trent Harrison, president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner with a proven track record of elevating the resident experience and providing long-term strategic planning." Post this

Bishop's Landing is an impressive community with spectacular amenities and an enviable location just moments from the Bethany Beach boardwalk. Bishop's Landing is one of the premier destinations in Sussex County. Residents can indulge in several outdoor pursuits – with lighted tennis courts, landscaped jogging trails, a stocked fishing lake with a pier, and Sussex County's only private Olympic-sized swimming pool. The 10,000-square-foot clubhouse features a catering kitchen, a full-time resident events coordinator, a yoga and exercise studio, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, and much more.

"It has been our pleasure to hit the ground running serving the community's needs," said Trent Harrison, president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner with a proven track record of elevating the resident experience and providing long-term strategic planning."

~http://www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

