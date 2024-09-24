FirstService Residential Welcomes Bradfield Farms Homeowners Association to its North Carolina Portfolio

North America's industry leader begins management of Bradfield Farms Homeowners Association in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to Bradfield Farms Homeowners Association in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"We proudly welcome Bradfield Farms to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to partner with the board to offer unparalleled service and an elevated resident experience."
Bradfield Farms has two pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, a walking trail, and a community clubhouse available to residents for private events and community activities.
"It has been our pleasure to begin serving the community's needs," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a proactive, experienced management partner to guide vendor management, financials, insurance, and enhanced communications to the community."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
