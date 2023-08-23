FirstService Residential Welcomes Cedar Village East Brunswick to its New Jersey Portfolio

"We are thrilled that the Cedar Village board selected to partner with FirstService Residential. They sought a management company with the required-level of resources and the depth of support for their manager," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. Tweet this

Cedar Village East Brunswick comprises five buildings that are two-, three-, or four-stories tall. The community features The Club at Cedar Village, a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring rooms for parties, card games, billiards, as well as a library, gym, and an entertainment center. Residents can also enjoy a heated pool, spa, bocce ball courts, and putting green.

"We are thrilled that the Cedar Village board selected to partner with FirstService Residential. They sought a management company with the required-level of resources and the depth of support for their manager," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, condo/HOA, FirstService Residential. "The board is confident in our ability to guide them with their strategic and financial planning for the future."

