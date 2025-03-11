FirstService Residential Welcomes Claridge House II to its New Jersey Portfolio

"It has been our pleasure to hit the ground running serving the Claridge House II management partner with a proven track record of managing multiple capital projects and elevating the resident experience in the community." Post this

Claridge House II is a luxury high-rise community with spectacular Manhattan views and an ideal location. Poised atop the summit of First Mountain, one of the highest elevations in the State, Claridge House II is one of the premier destinations in Essex County. Residents can indulge in several amenities, including a 24/7 doorman, a spa and fitness center, a card room and library, sports courts, a pool, and a putting green.

"It has been our pleasure to hit the ground running serving the Claridge House II's needs," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner with a proven track record of managing multiple capital projects and elevating the resident experience in the community."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

