FirstService Residential Welcomes Concordia Homeowners Association to its New Jersey Portfolio

Concordia is a 55 and better, gated lifestyle community in Central New Jersey. It features over 1,750 residences that offer homeowners outdoor space with scenic patios. Concordia's clubhouse features activity rooms for events, crafts, cards, billiards, and educational classes. It also features a fitness center, aerobics studio, indoor pool, sauna, and spa. For residents who prefer spending time outdoors, the community features tennis, shuffleboard, and bocce ball courts, a resort-style pool and patio, an 18-hole golf course, and ponds and fountains.

"We are thrilled that the Concordia board selected to partner with FirstService Residential. After being self-managed for so long, they were looking for a management company with a depth of resources and the local infrastructure to support the association effectively," said Ted Gammon, senior vice president, Lifestyle, FirstService Residential. "We look forward to quickly responding to their needs while supporting their long-term strategic goals."

Lifestyle communities are typically large-scale, amenity-rich communities that can be age-restricted, multi-generational, or High-Rise. Our Lifestyle teams ensure residents enjoy resort-style living with amenities and programming to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience. FirstService Residential offers their associates, board members, and residents exceptional support, resources, best practices, and technology to deliver service excellence.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every‥property‥and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

