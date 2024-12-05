FirstService Residential Welcomes Crown View Manor to its New Jersey Portfolio

"It has been our pleasure to begin serving the community's needs," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice president, FirstService. "The board sought a partner skilled in providing strong leadership for the team and a proven track record of elevating the resident experience and strategic planning." Post this

Crown View Manor is an eight-story high-rise located in the First Watchung Mountains. Residents enjoy the building's amenities, including a pool, tennis courts, fitness center, walking paths, and valet services. The units feature views of NYC and the mountains.

"It has been our pleasure to begin serving the community's needs," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice, president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner skilled in providing strong leadership for the on-site team and a proven track record of elevating the resident experience and providing long-term strategic planning."

