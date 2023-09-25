FirstService Residential Welcomes Denbigh Hall Condominium Association to its Delaware Portfolio

"This previously self-governed community's council was looking for a company with experience working with historic communities," said Trent Harrison, president, FirstService Residential. "We could provide a dedicated manager and team that could deliver superior services to its residents." Tweet this

Denbigh Hall is a historic grand four-story community in the heart of Trolley Square with endless dining and shopping opportunities. It is within walking distance of Rockford Park and the Delaware Art Museum and is convenient to I-95 and the train station. Residents and guests are immediately greeted by a fountain and Koi pond and enjoy the well-landscaped courtyard.

"This previously self-governed community's council was looking to partner with a management company with years of experience working with historic communities," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "FirstService Residential could provide a dedicated manager, along with a support team of subject matter experts, that could deliver superior services to its residents."

