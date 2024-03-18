FirstService Residential Welcomes Eagle Ridge to its New Jersey Portfolio

"We are excited the board chose to partner with us" said Ted Gammon, svp, Lifestyle, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a company with a high level of support and services. In addition, finding a team focused on increasing resident engagement through unique programming was vital." Post this

Eagle Ridge is a beautifully landscaped gated community with unmatched amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and basketball courts, a fitness room, and a clubhouse. As a lifestyle community, the staff of Eagle Ridge is committed to delivering a superior resident experience.

"We are excited the board chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Ted Gammon, senior vice president, Lifestyle, FirstService Residential. "Eagle Ridge's board sought a management company with a high level of support and services. In addition, finding a team focused on increasing resident engagement through unique programming was vital."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

