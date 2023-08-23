FirstService Residential Welcomes Edsall Bluff Association to its Virginia Portfolio

Residential Community Association Management Leader Signs New Contract with Edsall Bluff Association
FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to Edsall Bluff Association in Alexandria, Virginia.
"We're thrilled to welcome Edsall Bluff to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's depth of resources and experience in the local market, combined with our commitment to the communities we manage, will ensure a successful partnership for years to come."
Edsall Bluff is an 11-building community comprised of 165 garden-style units.
"We are thrilled that the Edsall Bluff board selected to partner with FirstService. They sought a management company that could effectively support the board so they could focus on 'big picture' items and meeting their fiduciary responsibilities to the community," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "We look forward to supporting Edsall Bluff's long-term strategic goals."
