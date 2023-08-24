FirstService Residential Welcomes Fairfax Village VI Condominium Association to its DC Portfolio

"We are thrilled the Fairfax Village VI board selected to partner with us. They sought a company that would offer them peace of mind so they could focus on bigger picture items like the community's financial health," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. Tweet this

Fairfax Village is a neighborhood of garden apartments and townhomes located in the Hillcrest area of Southeast Washington, DC. Constructed in the 1940s and converted into condominiums in 1976, the community consists of 136 units. It is the second largest village of nine, comprising the Fairfax Village Community.

"We are thrilled that after an extensive search, the Fairfax Village VI board selected to partner with FirstService Residential. They sought a management company that would offer them the peace of mind that would allow them to focus on bigger picture items like the community's financial health," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "We're excited to roll out a strong preventive maintenance plan to save the community money and protect them from future issues."

http://www.fsresidential.com

