FirstService Residential Welcomes Five Grand Strand Communities to its South Carolina Portfolio

Seasons at Prince Creek, a 55 and better community in Murrells Inlet , offers its residents a beautiful clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, tennis, and bocce ball.

, offers its residents a beautiful clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, tennis, and bocce ball. Willow Bay, also located in Murrells Inlet , offers its homeowners an ideal location combined with coastal living.

, offers its homeowners an ideal location combined with coastal living. Ocean Forest Villas, located in the heart of Myrtle Beach's Golden Mile , offers residents a short walk to the beach.

, offers residents a short walk to the beach. Prestwick Property Owners Association, one of Myrtle Beach's only golf course communities, offers homeowners a pool and tennis courts.

only golf course communities, offers homeowners a pool and tennis courts. Willow Bend is located in Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach . Homeowners enjoy the community's landscaped trails, championship golf courses, a clubhouse, a spa, a pro shop, pools, and a complimentary shuttle to the beach.

"We are excited that these boards chose FirstService Residential as their property management partner," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "These communities sought a management partner able to help them navigate maintenance plans, who has a strong local accounting team with national support, and has the depth of resources to increase property values and enhance curb appeal, and successfully manages golf communities. It's a vote of confidence when we partner with an association in which we already manage a sub association within the same community."

