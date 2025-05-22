FirstService Residential Welcomes Hammond Park of Chestnut Hill Condominium Trust to its New England Portfolio

"It's been a pleasure supporting Hammond Park's evolving needs," said Noushig Hagopian, Senior Vice President. "They needed a management partner with deep experience, robust resources, and a proven ability to guide associations through complex projects—and we're excited to deliver on that promise." Post this

In the heart of Chestnut Hill, Hammond Park reflects the area's historic charm and sophistication. With its distinctive architecture and vibrant surroundings, the community represents the very best of suburban Boston living.

"It's been a pleasure supporting Hammond Park's evolving needs," said Noushig Hagopian, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "The board needed a management partner with deep experience, robust resources, and a proven ability to guide associations through complex projects—and we're excited to deliver on that promise."

With this new addition, FirstService Residential continues to expand its presence in Massachusetts, bringing its legacy of excellence and service-first philosophy to homeowners associations throughout New England. Learn more at LifeSimplified.com.

~http://www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/massachusetts/

SOURCE FirstService Residential