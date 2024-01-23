FirstService Residential Welcomes Iconic Jamaicaway Tower and Townhouses to its New England Portfolio

Boston's Leading Residential Property Management Company Contracts to Manage the Iconic Jamaicaway Tower and Townhouses

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to Jamaicaway Tower and Townhouses in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We're thrilled to welcome the historic Jamaicaway to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to have been chosen to manage this impressive community, and we look forward to exceeding their expectations with our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service."

This iconic mid-century building sits next to the Emerald Necklace, Boston's chain of historic Olmsted-designed parks. The co-op community features 24-hour concierge and valet service, and residents enjoy stunning views of Jamaica Pond and the Boston skyline.

"We are excited the board chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Mike Grey, president, New England, FirstService Residential. "Jamaicaway's board had a very thorough selection process and was looking for strong relationships and an engaged partner."

