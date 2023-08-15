FirstService Residential Welcomes Lake Mohawk Country Club to its Lake Community Portfolio

"We are thrilled the Lake Mohawk board selected FirstService Residential. The community was self-managed for 100 years and was now seeking a professional management partner well-versed in the unique needs of a lake community," said Ted Gammon, SVP, Lifestyle, FirstService Residential. Tweet this

Founded as a planned recreational community in Sussex County, Lake Mohawk remains one of New Jersey's premier year-round private lake communities. The 2,500-acre lakes are home to 2,700 families and comprise three well-maintained lakes, natural woodlands, and a historic castle-like clubhouse and boardwalk. Residents enjoy the community's Swiss Alpine-styled village square, 12 beaches, docks, playgrounds, walking trails, and pool.

"We are thrilled the Lake Mohawk board selected to work with FirstService Residential. The community was self-managed for nearly 100 years and was now seeking a professional management partner well-versed in the unique needs of a lake community," said Ted Gammon, senior vice president, Lifestyle, FirstService Residential. "The board was also looking for a management company that could source a new General Manager and provide the technology solutions and expertise in managing the community effectively."

Lake communities have unique elements and management needs apart from standard HOAs. Not only do the common areas, homes, and amenities need to be maintained, but the lake itself needs to be closely monitored and maintained. An association needs to comply with several legal and regulatory factors when its HOA is built around a lake. Lake communities are unique from a property management perspective for several reasons, including amenities, environmental considerations, seasonal changes, community events, and community culture.

