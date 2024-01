FirstService Residential Welcomes Mountain Harbour Property Owners Association to its North Carolina Portfolio

"We are excited that the board chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "Previously self-managed, this board sought a proactive, experienced management company with vast resources to help the board succeed." Post this

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains, this residential golf community features lake and mountain views, a clubhouse and grill, an outdoor pool, and a fully equipped fitness center.

"We are excited that the board chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "Previously self-managed, this board sought a proactive, experienced management company with vast resources to help the board succeed."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/north-carolina/

