FirstService Residential Welcomes New Communities to its Portfolio of Managed Properties

10 Florida communities -- Aqua Harbor, Grande Isle Towers, Paloma, Shearwater, Slade, The Estates on Peace River, Townhomes at Crane Landing, Vistas at ChampionsGate, Vivaldi at Costa Del Lago, and Winding Bay Preserve -- choose property management leader as management partner
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company, added these 10 Florida communities to its client roster.
- Aqua Harbor in New Port Richey, a 6-story, 96-unit condominium, that will feature a swimming pool and dog park upon completion.
- Grande Isle Towers, a waterfront condominium community in Punta Gorda, boasting a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and fitness center.
- Paloma, a community of 331 single-family village and carriage homes in Bonita Springs.
- Shearwater, a resort-style community of more than 2,000 single-family homes and townhomes in St. Augustine, showcasing a clubhouse, café, fitness lodge, lagoon, kayak launch, multi-lane swimming pool and tennis courts.
- Slade, a 14-floor, 201-unit condominium in West Palm Beach, featuring 2 swimming pools, a social room with a bar, and fitness center.
- The Estates on Peace River, a picturesque waterfront community in Punta Gorda, comprised of 25 single-family homes.
- Townhomes at Crane Landing, a community of 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes close to downtown Fort Myers, near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
- Vistas at ChampionsGate, a gated community of 238 townhomes in Orlando, featuring a clubhouse, fitness center, game room, catering kitchen and spa.
- Vivaldi at Costa Del Lago, an upscale 60-unit condominium community in Miromar Lakes, with an infinity swimming pool, private movie theater, spa and fitness center.
- Winding Bay Preserve, a collection of 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom single-family homes and townhomes in Winter Garden, with a dog park and playground.
"We are excited to welcome these communities to the FirstService family," said Andrew Haas, regional vice president at FirstService Residential. "This presents a fantastic opportunity for us to enhance and elevate the lifestyles of all residents and guests, providing them with unparalleled service and support."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact
Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954.378.1092, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential
Share this article