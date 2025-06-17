FirstService Residential Welcomes One Park Condominium to its New Jersey Portfolio

"This truly impressive community offers residents a truly spectacular experience," said Arthur Bartikofsky, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "We're proud to manage One Park and partner with their board during the transition and beyond." Post this

This luxury, 14-story community features impressive views of the Manhattan skyline and Hudson River. It offers residents a carefully curated program of the best services and over 25,000 square feet of prestigious amenities, including a pool with a deck, a fitness studio, a garden, and state-of-the-art technology.

"This truly impressive community offers residents a truly spectacular experience," said Arthur Bartikofsky, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "We're proud to manage One Park and partner with their board during the transition and beyond."

With this new partnership, FirstService Residential continues to expand its presence along the Hudson River, bringing its legacy of excellence and service-first philosophy to condominium communities of all sizes.

~http://www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/new-jersey/

SOURCE FirstService Residential