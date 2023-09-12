FirstService Residential Welcomes Park West Homeowners Association of Myrtle Beach to its Local Portfolio

"We are thrilled the board selected to partner with FirstService. They sought a company with the required level of resources and the depth of support for their manager," said Dennis Abbott, FirstService Residential. Tweet this

Park West features 278 townhome-style condominiums in the heart of Murrells Inlet. Located off Tournament Boulevard, the community offers easy access to golf courses and nearby beaches.

"We are thrilled that the Park West board selected to partner with FirstService. They sought a management company with the required level of resources and the depth of support for their manager," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "We're looking forward to partnering with the board to enhance their curb appeal and property values."

