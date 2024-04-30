FirstService Residential Welcomes Providence Pointe Homeowners Association to its North Carolina Portfolio

"We are excited the board chose us," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "They desired a partner with a proven track record of providing support with vendor management, project management, preventive maintenance, reserves, and enhanced communication." Post this

Providence Pointe offers its residents many recreational amenities, including a clubhouse, junior Olympic pool with a splash area and water slide, tennis and basketball courts, and playground. Homeowners enjoy the proximity to Charlotte's best dining and shopping areas.

"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "The board desired a proactive and experienced management partner with a proven track record of providing support with vendor management, project management, preventive maintenance, reserves, and enhanced communication."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

