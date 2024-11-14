FirstService Residential Welcomes Queen's Landing Council of Unit Owners to its Maryland Portfolio

"It has been our pleasure to begin serving the community's needs," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner that could support them with educational resources and local market knowledge." Post this

Queen's Landing is a beautiful waterfront condominium community located on Kent Island. Queen's Landing residents enjoy impressive views of the Chester River and Macum Creek, as well as access to a range of amenities, including a pool, fitness center, pickleball and racquetball courts, and a community marina.

"It has been our pleasure to begin serving the community's needs," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner that could support them with educational resources and local market knowledge."

