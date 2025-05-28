FirstService Residential Welcomes Regency Park to its New England Portfolio

New England's Leading Residential Management Company Begins Managing Regency Park in Brookline, MA

BROOKLINE, Mass., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is proud to announce it has been selected to provide full-service property management for Regency Park, a premier high-rise residential community in Brookline, Massachusetts.

"We're excited to have Regency Park as part of the FirstService Residential family," said Ken Warshaw, Business Development Director for FirstService Residential, New England. "Our approach to community management struck the board—we're here to build trust, deliver results, and enhance the living experience for every resident."

Located in one of Brookline's most desirable neighborhoods, Regency Park offers a full suite of amenities, including a heated indoor pool, fitness center, sauna, storage lockers, game room, and garage parking. Its central location also provides residents convenient access to shops, restaurants, parks, and public transportation.

"We've hit the ground running and are fully engaged with the board and residents," said Noushig Hagopian, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "They were looking for a partner with deep industry expertise and a collaborative mindset, and that's exactly the partnership we're committed to building at Regency Park."

With this new partnership, FirstService Residential continues to expand its presence in the Greater Boston area, bringing its legacy of excellence and service-first philosophy to condominium communities of all sizes.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/massachusetts/

SOURCE FirstService Residential