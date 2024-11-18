FirstService Residential Welcomes Saw Creek Estates to its Poconos Portfolio

"We proudly welcome Saw Creek to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to partner with the board to successfully navigate the community's future and offer an unmatched resident experience." Post this

Saw Creek Estates is surrounded by trout-filled private lakes, and world-class amenities such as a ski slope, indoor tennis courts, and four outdoor and two indoor pools. Saw Creek Estates is known as the number one, four-season, private recreational community in the Pocono Mountains.

"It has been our pleasure to begin serving the community's needs," said Ted Gammon, senior vice, president, FirstService Residential. "Under the leadership of our Regional Director Scott Matthews and Robert Baldwin, Food and Beverage Director for FirstService Residential -- and based on the needs and direction of the Saw Creek board -- an in-depth analysis of the food and beverage operations was conducted. Robert provided a detailed plan with a road map of standards and processes essential for a successful business."

