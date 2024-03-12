FirstService Residential Welcomes Society Hill at Bernards I to its New Jersey Portfolio

NJ's Industry Leader Starts Management of Society Hill at Bernards I
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to Society Hill at Bernards I in Basking Ridge, NJ.
"We're thrilled to welcome Society Hill at Bernards I to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored the board selected us to manage this impressive community, and we look forward to exceeding their expectations with our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service."
This beautiful community offers its residents a pool, tennis courts, a well-appointed clubhouse, playgrounds, and walking paths.
"We are excited the board chose to partner with FirstService," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "The Board at Society Hill at Bernards I sought a management company with a reputation and proven track record of providing boards and managers with a vast amount of support."
~http://www.fsresidential.com~
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://fsresidential.com/new-jersey/
SOURCE FirstService Residential
Share this article