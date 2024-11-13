FirstService Residential Welcomes Society Hill at Galloway II Back to its Southern New Jersey Portfolio

"It has been great being back serving the community's needs," said Donna Fiore, senior vice, president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a partner that could support them with educational resources and strategic planning. Enhancing the resident experience was a priority for them." Post this

This beautiful community offers its residents a pool, a clubhouse, tennis courts, a playground, and attractive walking paths.

"It has been our pleasure to be back serving the community's needs," said Donna Fiore, senior vice, president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner that could support them with educational resources and strategic planning. Enhancing the resident experience was a priority for them."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

