FirstService Residential Welcomes Solemar to its Portfolio of Properties

"The board of directors was looking for a management partner with a track record of success spanning various aspects of property management," said Andrew Haas, regional vice president at FirstService Residential. "We have complete confidence that our solutions align perfectly with their requirements."

Amenities at Solemar include a private cinema, sunrise and sunset swimming pools, a patio with a seating area, hammocks, a covered pavilion with a bar, an open lounge area, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa treatment room, wine and private dining room, private café, and resident recreational area.

"We are excited to welcome Solemar to the FirstService family," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "As the residential property management leader, we prioritize providing unparalleled services and elevating the living experience of all our residents and guests. We look forward to working closely with their association."

